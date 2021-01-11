AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.16

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 5266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

