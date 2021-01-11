ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million.

ATA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of ATA opened at C$24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 60.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.13. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$25.12.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

