AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.54 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $44.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.84 billion to $45.37 billion. AT&T posted sales of $46.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $170.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.91 billion to $171.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $172.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.72 billion to $176.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,784,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.