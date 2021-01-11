AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,253,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,751,566. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

