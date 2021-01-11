AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.02

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 56248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.73.

About AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

