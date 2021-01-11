Auctus (AUC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,204.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $41,204.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,760 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

