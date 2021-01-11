Auctus (AUC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,204.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $41,204.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Auctus Profile
Auctus Token Trading
Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.