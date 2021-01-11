Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $20.58 million and $1.86 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.