Augur Market Capitalization Achieves $197.30 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Augur has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $197.30 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $17.94 or 0.00051851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Augur

Augur is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

