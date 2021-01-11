Aurora (AOA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.30 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Aurora has a market cap of $16.56 million and $2.30 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00328093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.87 or 0.03875214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

