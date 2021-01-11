Auroracoin (AUR) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $17.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,336.12 or 0.99797746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.