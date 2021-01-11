Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.07 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

