Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.07 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

