AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) stock opened at C$25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.37 million and a P/E ratio of -14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.46.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

