Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.34

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.34 and last traded at $108.13, with a volume of 28270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Autohome by 6.7% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Autohome by 18.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 581,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,855,000 after acquiring an additional 88,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 7.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 407,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

