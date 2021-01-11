Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.34

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.34 and last traded at $108.13, with a volume of 28270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.05.

Several analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Autohome by 308.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 10.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth about $11,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 128.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.