Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $87,706.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00114181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00065579 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,961.04 or 0.89025603 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

