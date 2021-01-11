Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $483.04 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $6.28 or 0.00018946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $483.04 million and approximately $89.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 86.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

