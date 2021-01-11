Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 870,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after acquiring an additional 309,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avangrid by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 512,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.