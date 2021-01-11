Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.15. Avinger shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 685,482 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis cut their price objective on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

