Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to post $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.22 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $17.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avnet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

