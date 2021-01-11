Axie Infinity Price Tops $0.46 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $24.74 million and $5.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

