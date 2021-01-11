AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $1.07. AzurRx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 766,126 shares trading hands.

AZRX has been the subject of several research reports. Dawson James cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

