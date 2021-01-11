AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54.

NYSE AZZ opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. AZZ has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.08.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

