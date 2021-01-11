B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,933.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 389,717 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 362,761 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 207,962 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

