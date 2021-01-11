B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ViewRay in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $784.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

