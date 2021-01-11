B. Riley Comments on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMERISAFE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMSF opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 87,739 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,196 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in AMERISAFE by 31.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 417,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

