B. Riley Comments on Federal National Mortgage Association’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 2.49. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.