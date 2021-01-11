B. Riley Comments on Invitation Homes Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invitation Homes in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,899,000 after acquiring an additional 212,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 837,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

