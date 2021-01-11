B. Riley Downgrades Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) to Neutral

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Orbital Energy Group stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,340. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.30. Orbital Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.