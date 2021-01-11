B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Triton International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $6.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Triton International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

TRTN stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. Triton International has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, CFO John Burns sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $299,100.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 504.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.