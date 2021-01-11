B. Riley Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $123.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $101.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $105.98 on Monday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,407,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,386,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 2,086.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 214,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 204,470 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

