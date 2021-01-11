B. Riley Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $685.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

