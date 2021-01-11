B. Riley Weighs in on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

