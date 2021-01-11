B. Riley Weighs in on Radian Group Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of RDN opened at $21.20 on Monday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,911,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

