Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

