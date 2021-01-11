BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BCCMY opened at $3.50 on Monday. BAIC Motor has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.
About BAIC Motor
