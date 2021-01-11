Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 8.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $222.35 and last traded at $219.55. 17,294,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 13,285,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.03.

Get Baidu alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after buying an additional 500,886 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after buying an additional 439,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 79.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.