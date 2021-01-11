Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.29

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 193410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRWH. ValuEngine raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bally’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bally’s by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:TRWH)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

