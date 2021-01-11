Banano Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $26,499.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00108499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

