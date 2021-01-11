Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE BLX opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $22.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

