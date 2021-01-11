Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
NYSE BLX opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $22.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.
