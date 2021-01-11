Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 279,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 399,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.
BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 416,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
