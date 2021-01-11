Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 279,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 399,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $620.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 416,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.