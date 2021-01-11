Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

