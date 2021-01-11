Bancor (BNT) Hits Market Cap of $136.75 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Bancor has a market cap of $136.75 million and $67.05 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00319584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.20 or 0.03877741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 99,008,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

