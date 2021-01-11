BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,628 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.31% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE:BXS opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

