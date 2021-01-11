Bank of America Begins Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $52.73 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

