Bank of America Begins Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $52.73 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $61.26.
About Upstart
There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc
