Bank of America Begins Coverage on Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wright Investors’ Service in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Investors’ Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

WISH opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Wright Investors’ Service has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

