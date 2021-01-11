Bank of America Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $70.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 2.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $1,940,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 2,024.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

