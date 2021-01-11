Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to $102.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,660. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

