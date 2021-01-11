Barclays Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $352.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COUP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $345.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.39 and its 200 day moving average is $300.47. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total value of $688,130.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,635 shares of company stock worth $51,663,961. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,458.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,592 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 118.8% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

