Barclays Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $175.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $152.15 on Monday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,380,542. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 70.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

