Barclays Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $176.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $150.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,706,689. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

